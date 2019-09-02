Some services on the ARRL website may be interrupted briefly on Wednesday, February 13, sometime between 1100 UTC and 1300 UTC. This outage is to accommodate a hardware test of the existing failover system for all systems behind the Rackspace firewall. Affected systems are the main website, including the ARRL Store and contesting-related pages. Logbook of The World (LoTW), e-mail, and all Headquarters will not be affected. We apologize for any inconvenience.