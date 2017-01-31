Twelve-year-old Bryant Rascoll, KG5HVO, of New Orleans, is the winner of The Dave Kalter Youth DX Adventure (YDXA) essay contest. Not only did he receive a transceiver, 50 feet of coax, a power supply, and a vertical antenna, he’ll be headed to Costa Rica this summer to take part in the YDXA DXpedition.

YDXA co-founder Todd Dubon, KD4YHY, made the award presentation at the January 26 meeting of the Jefferson Amateur Radio Club — Bryant’s home club.

Bryant got his ticket in May 2015, after being introduced into Amateur Radio through the Boy Scouts Radio Merit Badge program. He’s chasing DXCC on phone and is a budding CW contester.

Applications are still being accepted for team members for the August 3-8 YDXA trip. These will also be available at YDXA’s Hamvention® booth in May.