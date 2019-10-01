The ninth Youngsters On The Air (YOTA) summer camp will be held in Bulgaria, with the Bulgarian Federation of Radioamateurs (BFRA) hosting the event.

“In this YOTA Camp, we will be continuing with our train-the-trainer program, which will be the main theme of the week,” IARU Region 1 Youth Working Group Chair Lisa Leenders, PA2LS, said in announcing the annual event. “Participants will be working on the future of Amateur Radio and will be involved in workshops where they gain skills to start similar Amateur Radio youth events back home. With this, we are aiming to create a snowball effect [to inspire] more and more YOTA events all over the world. This also allows other youngsters and newcomers to enjoy Amateur Radio.”

Leenders said time will be set aside for the campers to enjoy Amateur Radio and to become acquainted with Bulgaria. “Previous events have shown that all participants [have] an unforgettable week, where many new friendships are started,” she said.

While primarily an IARU Region 1 event, young radio amateurs from the US in Region 2 and Region 3 also have attended. “We are open for teams outside Region 1,” Leenders told ARRL. “Depending on the number of applications we receive, we will decide how many participants outside the region we can support.”

Individual IARU member-societies select candidates aged 15 to 25 for the summer camp, which will take place August 11 – 17 near the Bulgarian capital city of Sofia. Interested member societies should complete the registration form by February 1. There is a limit of 80 participants. — Thanks to IARU Region 1 Youth Working Group Chair Lisa Leenders, PA2LS, via IARU Region 1 news