California QSO Party (CQP) Chair John Miller, K6MM, says three new club competition categories have been created for the popular CQP, which, this year, takes place October 7-8. The Northern California Contest Club sponsors the annual event.

In the Small category, the 10 highest scores from a club whose members enter in that category will count for this competition category. I

n the Medium category, the 35 highest scores from a club whose members enter in that category will count for this competition category.

Large clubs may combine the scores of any number of their members.

All ARRL-affiliated clubs are eligible to compete in the CQP club competition except for the sponsoring NCCC. Plaques will be awarded for each of the three categories for both California and Non-California clubs — six awards in all.

More details are on the CQP website.