Canada Day 2020 Contest Under Way
Each year on July 1, the anniversary of Canada’s Confederation, Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) sponsors the Canada Day Contest. The event continues until 2359 UTC on 160 – 2 meters, except 30, 17, and 12 meters, (all modes). Stations in Canada send signal report and province or territory. Stations outside Canada (and VEØ-prefix stations) send signal report and serial number. Listen for (and work) RAC official stations VA2RAC, VA3RAC, VE1RAC, VE4RAC, VE5RAC, VE6RAC, VE7RAC, VE8RAC, VE9RAC, VO1RAC
