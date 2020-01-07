Each year on July 1, the anniversary of Canada’s Confederation, Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) sponsors the Canada Day Contest. The event continues until 2359 UTC on 160 – 2 meters, except 30, 17, and 12 meters, (all modes). Stations in Canada send signal report and province or territory. Stations outside Canada (and VEØ-prefix stations) send signal report and serial number. Listen for (and work) RAC official stations VA2RAC, VA3RAC, VE1RAC, VE4RAC, VE5RAC, VE6RAC, VE7RAC, VE8RAC, VE9RAC, VO1RAC