ARRL congratulates Amateur Radio educator Carole Perry, WB2MGP, for being the first recipient of the newly established Carole Perry Educator of the Year Award, presented on February 9 by Orlando HamCation®. The award, to be given annually in Perry's name, recognizes outstanding dedication in educating and advancing today’s youth about Amateur Radio.

A fellow and director of the Radio Club of America (RCA), Perry is a past Dayton Hamvention® Amateur of the Year and a recipient of the ARRL Instructor of the Year Award. She sits on the RCA Scholarship Committee and chairs the RCA Youth Activities Committee, which she established in 2007.

Perry has moderated the Hamvention® Youth Forum for 31 years. The 2019 Orlando HamCation was the ARRL Southeastern Division Convention.