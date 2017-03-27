Victor M. Sokkolov, U5FS, of Izmail, Russia, died on March 25. At 103, he was among the oldest — if not the oldest — radio amateur alive. No formal records tracking the age of the world’s radio amateurs are maintained, however.

Sokolov lived through World War I, the Russian Revolution, and World War II and told interesting stories of his war-time experiences, including the Kerch landing (Russian troops crossed the Kerch Strait in December 1941 in an effort to regain control of Crimea).

While apparently inactive on the air for several years, Sokolov did join an unidentified caretaker or relative in singing a Russian song when he was 101. — Thanks to The Daily DX for some information