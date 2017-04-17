The Central States VHF Society (CSVHFS) is soliciting papers, presentations, and posters/tabletop displays for its 51st annual conference, set for July 27-30 at the Sheraton Albuquerque Airport Hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The conference is seeking papers, presentations, and posters on all “weak-signal” VHF-and-above Amateur Radio topics. These include:

Antennas, including modeling, design, arrays, and control

Test equipment, including homebrew, commercial, and measurement techniques and tips

Equipment construction

Operating

RF power amplifiers, including single band and multiband vacuum tube, solid-state, and TWTAs

Propagation

Low-noise preamplifiers

Digital modes

Regulatory

Moonbounce (EME)

Software defined radio (SDR)

Digital signal processing (DSP)

Such topics as FM, repeaters, and packet radio are generally considered outside the scope of papers, presentations, and posters being sought, but there are exceptions. Contact Ed James, KA8JMW (10 Trade Ct, Edgewood, NM 87105), if you have any questions about the suitability of a particular topic.

You do not need to attend the conference or present your paper to have it published in the Proceedings. Posters will be displayed during the conference. Submissions will be accepted via e-mail, Dropbox, Google Drive, CD/DVD, USB stick/thumb drive, and other methods.

Deadlines

For papers to be included in the Proceedings, June 12

For presentations to be delivered at the conference, June 30

For posters and tabletop presentations for display at the conference, abstracts are due by June 30, with completed posters due for setup at the conference on July 27.

Additional details on papers, presentations, and posters, including formatting guidelines, are on the conference website. Visit the conference website for more information on the conference. Online registration will open on about May 1. — Thanks to Brian Mileshosky, N5ZGT, 2017 CSVHFS President