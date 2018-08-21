AMSAT has announced that it has granted OSCAR designators for the Chinese DSLWP-A and DSLWP-B microsatellites, successfully launched on May 18 into a lunar transfer orbit by a CZ-4C launch vehicle. DSLWP-A is Lunar-OSCAR 93 (LO-93), and DSLWP-B is Lunar- OSCAR 94 (LO-94). Telemetry signals were received from both satellites soon after launch, although DSLWP-A was lost the following day.

On May 25, DSLWP-B was successfully placed into lunar orbit and has continued transmitting GMSK and JT4G telemetry, including SSDV digital images, and a short message relay service.

More than 40 Amateur Radio operators around the world have successfully received signals from the satellite. AMSAT granted the designations upon request of the Harbin Institute of Technology, which built the spacecraft. “We congratulate the owners and operators of LO-93 and LO-94, thank them for their contribution to the amateur satellite community, and wish them continued success on this and future projects,” an AMSAT bulletin said. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via Drew Glasbrenner, KO4MA, AMSAT VP Operations/OSCAR Number Administrator