Clyde Haehnle, who developed the specifications for the Voice of America antenna system at the Bethany (Ohio) Relay Station, died on April 8. He was 95.

As a co-op student with the Crosley Corporation at the University of Cincinnati, his first assignment was at the WLW-AM transmitter — at the time the most powerful radio station in the US. The federal government had authorized Crosley to transmit with 500,000 W from 1934 to 1943.

After graduation, as part of a Crosley Broadcasting team, he labored for months to design the patterns for the VOA directive arrays that would beam high-power signals to Europe, North Africa, and South America; the slide rule he used in making his calculations is in the VOA Museum. At Crosley,

Haehnle was responsible for shortwave engineering as well as the development of both AM broadcast transmitter technology and of television stations. In 1965, he was named Crosley/AVCO Vice President, and he was the last employee to leave in 1976, as all of the company’s assets were sold. In retirement, he served on the VOA Museum Board, and the VOA meeting room was named in his honor in 2016.