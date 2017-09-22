The Colombia Amateur Radio League (LCRA) is asking the Amateur Radio community there to activate the national emergency network to support those seeking information about relatives in the Caribbean islands affected by the recent hurricanes.

To start, the frequencies 7.117 MHz for SSB and 7.085 MHz for digital modes as well as EchoLink COL_LCRA conference and the national VHF repeater system have been designated to coordinate the restoration of family contacts. Currently, the Amateur Radio League of Cali’s HK5VD is in operation for this purpose under the guidance of Juan Manuel Yanguas, HK5AKN, the Emergency Coordinator of LCRA, an International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) member society.

Contact the Colombian Amateur Radio League (HK3LR) for more information.