The combined USA National ARDF Championships and the IARU Region 2 ARDF Championships will take place from July 31 to August 6 near Cincinnati, Ohio. These will be the 17th USA Championships and the 9th for IARU Region 2.

The OH-KY-IN Amateur Radio Club is organizing the event.

Radio orienteers from near and far will participate in foxoring, sprint, 2-meter, and 80-meter competitions. Individuals of any age are invited to participate; no Amateur Radio license is required. Practice sessions will take place the first 3 days, followed by the competitive events.

Winners of the 2017 events will be considered for inclusion on ARDF Team USA and may have the opportunity to travel to the ARDF World Championships in Korea in September 2018. — Thanks to The ARRL Contest Update