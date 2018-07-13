The ARRL Contest Branch has announced that results for the 2018 ARRL International DX Contest Phone — with Top 20 Accuracy Tables, LCRs, etc. — have been posted. In addition, ARRL DX Phone records for US and Canadian operators and for DX contesters are now available.

Fourteen new records have been set — 11 by US and Canadian radio amateurs and 3 by DX operators. Nine of the new records are in the Single Operator Unlimited, QRP (low-power) category. That includes a new record in the 7th call district — with a grand total of 72 points.

The 2018 ARRL International DX CW contest records also have been posted.

In other news, the ARRL Logs Received page has gotten a new home and a facelift.

“This is the first step toward a new ARRL Contests Landing Page for post-event contest information,” ARRL Contest Branch Manager Bart Jahnke, W9JJ, said. “We’ll have more to say about this in the coming weeks.”

Jahnke said Field Day web app submissions are being posted every few days at the bottom of the Logs Received page (this file is updated manually). Hard copy and emailed submissions will appear the week of July 23, allowing participants until the end of July to review.