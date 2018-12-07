ARRL

CQ World Wide Contest Rules Updated for 2018 Contest Season

07/12/2018

CQ has announced that, effective with 2018 contests, some modifications to the CQ World Wide Contest rules have been developed and approved by the contest committee.

  • The “busted call/NIL” penalty is reduced from 3× to 2×.
  • Email addresses for log submissions have been removed, and the committee now “strongly prefers” using web uploads to submit logs. Paper logs will still be accepted.
  • The 10× penalty for “rubber clocking” with MS/M2 entries has been eliminated, although the committee “will continue to vigorously pursue time abuses.”
  • The observer program has been eliminated. “Given the absence of a reasonable pool of volunteers and supporting funding, the program has proven to be impractical,” CQ said.
  • The top entry in the “Rookie” category will be awarded on a one-time-only basis. Previous Rookie winners are ineligible for plaques in this category.

Submit questions via the CQ WW “Contact Form” page. — Thanks to John Dorr, K1AR, CQ World Wide Contest Director



