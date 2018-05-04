CW enthusiast Ken Karr, NG2H, is joining the VP6D Ducie Island DXpedition, set to take place October 20 – November 3, 2018. Karr is an alumnus of the VK0EK Heard Island DXpedition in 2016.

First licensed in 1955, he credits Amateur Radio for launching his interests in science, engineering, and oceanography. Karr is retired from the US Navy, where his assignments included commanding two fast-attack nuclear submarines and serving as the senior member of the Navy’s Atlantic Fleet Operational Reactor Safeguards Examination team.

In what may be a DXpedition first, the VP6D team will inherit the Elecraft gear that is to be used for the KH1/KH7Z operation on Baker Island in June and July. From Baker, the gear will first be checked out in California, and then shipped to New Zealand to load onto the Braveheart for the voyage to Ducie Island.

VP6D will concentrate on SSB and CW on 20 meters to hand out all-time new ones (ATNOs). When propagation sags, the VP6D team will also take advantage of FT8 for those who have never worked Ducie Island. — Thanks to The Daily DX for some information