According to a post by Petr Ourednik, OK1RP, the Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) has given radio amateurs in the Czech Republic access both to a 60-meter allocation of 5351.5-5366.5 kHz plus the 12 existing “experimental” 60-meter channels. The allocation is available on an individual permit basis with a maximum power of 15 W EIRP. The 12 existing channels allow 100 W EIRP (CW and SSB only) on a secondary basis, again by individual permit. — Thanks to Paul Gaskell, G4MWO, The 5 MHz Newsletter