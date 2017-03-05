The deadline to submit entries for the 2017 QST Antenna Design Competition is Thursday, June 1. Enter in one of three categories — 160 meters, LF, or VLF; 80 through 10 meters, and 6 meters and higher bands. Only one entry per person or team will be accepted.

First-place winners (individuals or teams) in each category will receive $500 each. Second and third-place winners in each category will receive $250 and $100, respectively. Winning designs will also be eligible for publication in QST.

Send entries to QST, Attn: Antenna Design Competition, 225 Main St, Newington, CT 06111. Or e-mail your entry to qst@arrl.org. The subject line should include your call sign and the words “Antenna Design Competition” (without quotes).

Complete rules are on the ARRL website.