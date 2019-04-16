Two of the J20DX operators, Col McGowan, MM0NDX, and Jonathan Bowes, MM0OKG, report that all of their radio equipment was impounded by customs at the airport upon arrival, despite the fact that the third operator, Christian Cabre, EA3NT, cleared customs smoothly 2 days earlier.

“This remains the case today despite our official radio licenses being issued by Djibouti Telecom permitting us to operate radio without any conditions,” the pair reported on the J20DX website. “[W]e have been informed that tomorrow a decision will be made by the security agency on whether we can obtain authorization to retrieve our equipment and rebuild the project.”

The J20DX operation was set to get under way on April 16 and wrap up on April 21, with activity planned both from Moucha Island (AF-053) and the very rare Sept-Frères (AF-059) on 80 – 10 meters, CW and SSB. Djibouti is #131 on the Club Log Most-Wanted DXCC List.