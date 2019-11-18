Don Greenbaum, N1DG, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, has been appointed to the NOAA/US Fish and Wildlife Service Community Group. He will participate in meetings to discuss the development of the Monument Management Plan that will provide for effective direction over the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument (PRIMNM). He will serve as a citizen-at-large representative.

His input in the discussions will take into account his past trips to the reserve and represent the views of users — including ham radio operators. Greenbaum has been on DXpeditions to three of the reserves within the PRIMNM. He also assisted in drafting the Compatibility Determination in 2017 that led to the issuance of a Special Use Permit for the 2018 KH1/KH7Z DXpedition to Baker Island.

The first in-person meeting was held September 4 – 5 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and meetings will take place approximately every 4 to 6 months. Greenbaum hopes to hear from the amateur radio community as to what it would like to see incorporated into his input to the group, from the stewardship of the PRIMNM and from reserve visitors for amateur radio operations.