It’s now possible for anyone over age 70-1/2 to contribute up to $100,000 per year from an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) directly to a qualifying charity without having first to declare the IRA distribution as income. Depending on your personal tax situation, donating directly from your IRA to ARRL could have more tax advantages for you than a direct personal donation.

Contact the custodian of your IRA plan, instruct the custodian to make a donation from your IRA directly to ARRL. It is important that the check from the IRA custodian is made payable to ARRL; your custodian will then send you an IRS Form 1099 showing that you did not receive the income for your personal use. Most custodians will have you complete a direct donation form, and then will mail the check directly to ARRL.

ARRL is grateful for any size contribution from your IRA, whether it be less than, equal to, or greater than your Required Minimum Contribution (RMD).

Contact the ARRL Development Office, (860) 594-0348, for additional information.

ARRL strongly encourages individuals interested in supporting ARRL through an IRA distribution to consult with their attorney, tax/financial advisor, or accountant to determine the impact of such a gift. ARRL is an IRS-designated 501(c)(3) organization (federal tax identification #06-6000004.