Jack Hammett, K4VV, of Paeonian Springs, Virginia, died on January 2 after a lengthy illness. An ARRL Life Member, Hammett was 78.

A US Army Signal Corps officer, Hammett, who held a PhD in physics, specialized in noise research.

After Hammett and his wife Sharon purchased a large tract atop Catoctin Ridge, he constructed his dream multi-position contesting station, which included an antenna farm featuring two Telrex Big Bertha rotating poles, a 106-foot monopole and a 120-foot self-supporting tower.

Shortly after completing the station, Hammett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and he couple invited a group of his Amateur Radio friends to continue to operate the station. For several years, K4VV was at the forefront of multi-multi remote radio contesting.

The station was closed three years ago, although four towers and huge OWA Yagis remain in place.

Mike Lonneke, W4AAW, one of the K4VV operators, remembered Hammett as a “kind, happy, brilliant, highly accomplished and generous man.” Sharon Hammett has requested memorial donations to Alzheimer's disease research. — Thanks to Mike Lonneke, W4AAW