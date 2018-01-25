DXpeditioner, Chiltern DX Club (CDXC) Chairman, and CQ DX Hall of Fame member Neville Cheadle, G3NUG, died unexpectedly on January 14. He was 77.

Licensed for nearly 60 years, he was at the top of the DXCC Honor Roll and very active in Islands on the Air (IOTA). In 1998, Cheadle and a group of CDXC members mounted the 9M0C DXpedition to Spratly Islands. After forming the Five Star DXers Association, he was part of the D68C Comoros (2001), 3B9C Rodrigues (2004), 3B7C Saint Brandon (2007), and T32C Eastern Kiribati (2011) DXpeditions. The T32C DXpedition still holds the record for the most contacts made from any DXpedition; the 32-day operation with 41 operators logged 213,090 contacts.

His organizational skills and attention to detail were documented in DXpeditioning Behind the Scenes, which he co-authored. Cheadle was a Director of IREF, a member of RSGB, ARRL, INDEXA, NCDXF, and the Russian Robinson Club (RRC), and he held honorary memberships in the Southern California DX Club and the Southeastern DX Club.

He was inducted into the CQ DX Hall of Fame in 2009. — Thanks to Chris Duckling, G3SVL, and Don Beattie, G3BJ