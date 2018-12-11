The Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center has awarded Eastern Massachusetts ARES SKYWARN Coordinator and Section Emergency Coordinator Rob Macedo, KD1CY, with its Outstanding Service Award. Macedo received the award on November 9 during a Blue Hills Observatory fundraising event. Doing the honors were meteorologist and Weather Channel personality Jim Cantore and former Weather Channel meteorologist Mish Michaels. The honor was especially meaningful for Macedo as it coincided with his birthday.

“It’s both rewarding and humbling to receive [the award] in the presence of some of the most respected people in the meteorology profession,” Macedo said. “It wouldn’t be possible without the support of hundreds to thousands of SKYWARN spotters and Amateur Radio operators who support the program and give their reports during times of severe weather.”