On Monday evening February 6, 2023, there was a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that mainly affected Turkey and Syria but also other neighboring countries with 3,700 people dead and more than 16,000 injured until the last hours, but it is suspected that there are more.

According to information received from the emergency coordinators of the IARU R1 countries and, especially from Greg Mossop, G0DUB, the emergency communications coordinator for this region, communications in Turkey are mainly on VHF, but transmissions in Turkish have been heard on the frequency of 28.540 MHz, although they can also use 3.777 and 7.092 MHz. For this reason, we ask our colleagues at IARU R2 to protect those frequencies and be on the lookout in case we can help with anything.

As for Syria, it has been reported that apparently there are not many radio amateurs there, so we do not know if there is any frequency in use in that country.

Aziz ŞASA, TA1E, Turkish emergency communications coordinator, suggested that any help from other countries to his should be coordinated through the Turkish embassy in each country.

Humanitarian aid groups from several European countries are currently moving into the affected regions.

We appreciate the concern of colleagues from IARU R2 member societies for this earthquake that has occurred in these countries.

We offer our condolences to all the people and colleagues in the countries affected by this terrible disaster.

Carlos Alberto Santamaría González, CO2JC.

Emergency Coordinator, IARU R2.