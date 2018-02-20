The Society of Newfoundland Radio Amateurs (SONRA) mark the 100th anniversary of the SS Florizel tragedy with a special event on February 23-24.

On February 23, 1918, the Florizel left St. John’s, Newfoundland on what was supposed to be a routine trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia, and then to New York City. Blizzard conditions and miscommunication between the bridge and the engine room caused the vessel to go aground on the rocks near Cappahayden, Newfoundland.

Of the 137 on board, only 44 survived. In the early hours of February 24, the Florizel’s SOS was received at the HM Wireless Station, the current site of the Admiralty House Communications Museum. Admiralty House is partnering with SONRA for the special event, which will use VO1MZL, to commemorate the vessel’s call sign.

Admiralty House Museum’s “Faces of the Florizel” exhibit will feature memories of family members, oral histories, archival records, and artifacts associated with the marine tragedy. Operation will be on all HF bands.

QSL to Admiralty House Communications Museum, 365 Old Placentia Rd, Mount Pearl, NL A1N0G7, CANADA.