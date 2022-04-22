Updated 4/22/2022 (PM)



The ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (VEC) reports that the FCC Universal Licensing System (ULS) electronic batch filing (EBF) system is back online and functioning normally. VECs may resume transmitting sessions and applications. The backlog of files will be processed through the system.

4/22/2022 (midday)

FCC Not Processing License Applications and Exam Session Files



The ARRL Volunteer Examiner Coordinator (VEC) reports that the FCC Universal Licensing System (ULS) electronic batch filing (EBF) system has been down since midday Tuesday, April 19, 2022, which is the day the FCC application fees became effective for amateur radio.



On Wednesday, in a notice to all VECs, the FCC asked them to refrain from submitting any session or application files while they work to resolve the issue.



ARRL VEC Manager Maria Somma, AB1FM, said the FCC did not estimate how long the system would be down. Some applications were processed through the system before the FCC notice was released to the VECs.



Applicants should expect delays with license and application processing.

ARRL VEC will provide an update when the FCC communicates that the filing system is back online.