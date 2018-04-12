In observance of the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush, the FCC will close on Wednesday, December 5. All paper and electronic filings due on December 5 are now due on Thursday, December 6, the Commission’s next official business day. Additionally, December 5 will not count in computing filing periods shorter than 7 days because it will be a Commission holiday. Due to the unanticipated closure of the federal government on Wednesday, December 5, the Commission will delay the onset of the sunshine period prohibition with respect to its December 12 Open Meeting. The sunshine period prohibition will begin at 11:59 PM on Thursday, December 6, rather than at 11:59 PM on Wednesday, December 5.