The Bulgarian Federation of Radio Amateurs (BFRA) is collaborating with the Space Challenges program and EnduroSat to launch the first Bulgarian Amateur Radio CubeSat — EnduroSat One. The CubeSat will transmit a CW beacon and 9.6 k AX.25 telemetry on Amateur Radio frequencies.

The 1U CubeSat will be launched to the International Space Station (ISS) for deployment and will serve as an educational activity for the Space Challenges Program and hundreds of students from various universities in Bulgaria, teaching practical satellite communication and promoting Amateur Radio hobby to young people. EnduroSat One will be manifested on a SpaceX CRS-14 cargo resupply mission to the ISS in February 2018 for later deployment into orbit.