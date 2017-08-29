Even as international tensions involving North Korea continue to mount, Dom Grzyb, 3Z9DX, is holding out the tantalizing possibility of a return visit to that most-wanted DXCC entity, known officially as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

The prospect of Amateur Radio operation from North Korea comes as that country has threatened missile attacks against US territory and, this week, fired a missile over Japan that sent residents scrambling for shelters.

Grzyb says he’s received confirmation from the DPRK government that he will be allowed to return to the insular nation and operate for up to 5 days. No firm dates have been provided, but Grzyb said he anticipated that the solo DXpedition will happen on “very short notice.” He left radio gear in North Korea at the end of his Amateur Radio demonstration operation in December 2015. The ARRL DXCC Department for DXCC subsequently allowed credit for the unexpected P5/3Z9DX demonstration operation, the first Amateur Radio presence from North Korea since the 2001-2002 operation by Ed Giorgadze, 4L4FN.

Grzyb said at the end of his 2015 demonstration operation that he hoped to be back in North Korea for an “official” activation by the summer of 2016, but that never happened.

Meanwhile, Grzyb is still in Poland, and any station on the air recently identifying as P5/3Z9DX is a pirate. — Thanks to The Daily DX