This news item was published by International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 1. www.iaru-r1.org/2026/venezuela-earthquake-25th-june-2026-frequency-clearance-requested/

Venezuela Earthquake — 25th June 2026 Frequency clearance requested

Jun 25, 2026 · Emergency Comms · Greg Mossop, G0DUB

Following the fatal earthquake in Venezuela on Wednesday at 5:04 PM local time (10:04 PM UTC), local radio amateurs have asked that that all amateur radio colleagues in the Americas and the rest of the world protect the following frequency used by Venezuelan amateur radio operators:

40 m: 7135 kHz.

Domingo L. Hernández Lima, YV5IZE, director of the Venezuelan Radio Club’s National Emergency Network reports that a large part of the capital is without electricity and communication systems are operating on battery power. They were already activating their emergency shortwave (HF) frequency and also using digital frequencies and communication modes.

At the same time, the emergency communications coordinators of amateur radio operators from Colombia, Cuba, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and other countries in the region, as well as members of the Board of Directors of the International Amateur Radio Union Region 2 (IARU R2), remain on standby to provide any assistance that may be needed.

Information received from Carlos Alberto Santamaría González, CO2JC, Emergency Communications Coordinator, IARU R2.

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See also:

Earthquakes in Venezuela Prompt Request for Clear Emergency Frequency

www.arrl.org/arrlletterissue?issue=2026-06-25

