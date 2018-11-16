R. Jan Carman, K5MA (ex-W5SBX, W3JXS), who was a member of the ARRL Headquarters staff from 2001 until 2003 died on November 13. An ARRL Life Member, he was 76.

Carman’s career spanned the fields of aerospace, oil-field equipment, industrial control and instrumentation, underwater acoustics, communication systems, manufacturing automation and consulting. Carman held bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, and he was active with the University of Pennsylvania Amateur Radio Club (W3ABT).

His Amateur Radio interests included contesting, DXing and VHF/UHF weak signal work. He is a member of the DXCC Honor Roll and the First Class CW Operators Club (FOC). He also was a member of the Yankee Clipper Contest Club. He was a past president of the Texas DX Society. -- Thanks to Richard King, K5NA, for some information