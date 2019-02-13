Former Colorado Section Manager Tim Armagost, WB0TUB, of Colorado, died on February 4 after a lengthy illness. An ARRL Life Member, he was 75. Licensed in 1976, he was very active in the Colorado Amateur Radio community, holding appointments as Arapahoe County Emergency Coordinator, Colorado East Slope District Emergency Coordinator, and Section Emergency Coordinator.

He served as Colorado’s Section Manager (SM) for 10 years, from 1991 to 2001, after which he served as an Assistant SM. Armagost was an ARRL Volunteer Examiner and an ARRL Registered Instructor. He was also a long-time delegate to the Colorado Council of Amateur Radio Clubs, including a stint as chairman from 2004 to 2008. A memorial service was held on February 9. The Arapahoe County ARES and state ARES nets paid tribute to Armagost by making a final radio call.