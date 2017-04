Former Kansas Section Manager Orlan Cook, W0OYH, died on March 28. An ARRL Life Member, he was 85. Cook served for 5 years as Kansas SM, taking office by appointment in 1997 and serving until 2002. He was an ARRL Official Relay Station (ORS) and Official Bulletin Station, and for the past decade or so, he served in an informal public information role as editor of the KAR (Kansas Amateur Radio) newsletter.