Well-known ARRL stalwart and former Orange Section Manager Sandra Mae “Sandi” Heyn, WA6WZN, of Costa Mesa, California, died on April 28 after a lengthy illness. An ARRL Life Member, she was 75. Sandi Heyn was the wife of ARRL Honorary Vice President and past ARRL Southwestern Division Director Fried Heyn, WA6WZO, who relied on her as his trusted assistant. The couple often appeared together at ARRL and other Amateur Radio functions, and Sandi Heyn nearly always accompanied her husband to ARRL Headquarters for the ARRL Board’s twice-yearly meetings during his years as a Director. As Fried Heyn said, “We were joined at the hip.” Married for 57 years, the Heyns continued as Amateur Radio ambassadors even after their official League service concluded.

In addition to her service as Orange SM from 1983 until 1985, Sandi Heyn served as a member of the ARRL Planning Committee during ARRL President Vic Clark’s, W4KFC, administration, was Orange Section Emergency Coordinator, and president of the Young Ladies Radio League in 1983. She was Orange Section ARRL Affiliated Club Coordinator from 1987 until 2003, and she chaired the Orange County Council of Amateur Radio Organizations in 1991 and the Los Angeles Area Council of Amateur Radio Clubs in 1992. Sandi Heyn received the ARRL Southwestern Division Meritorious Service Award in 2001.

She also was a US Army Military Affiliate Radio Service (MARS) volunteer, a member of several Amateur Radio clubs in California, and was a QCWA Life Member. She regularly volunteered at the ARRL booth and in the Amateur Radio reception during the annual National Association of Broadcasters conventions in Las Vegas. She played a significant role in organizing the 1992 ARRL National Convention in Los Angeles.

Sandi Heyn was a senior electronic technician at Rockwell Collins Inc. in Newport Beach, California. As time permitted, the Heyns would take to the ski slopes at Mammoth Mountain.

In accordance with her wishes, Sandi Heyn’s body will be donated to science. Services are not planned at this time.