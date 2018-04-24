Frank Tarkington, W3KLQ, of Silver Spring, Maryland, died on April 19. He was 102. A California native and World War II Navy radioman, Tarkington went on to enjoy a long career with Radio Corporation of America (RCA). In 1948, he installed the first television set in the White House so that President Harry Truman could witness the opening of Congress that January. Following his retirement, Tarkington was active for 19 years as a volunteer for Montgomery County Consumer Protection. — Thanks to John Creel, WB3GXW