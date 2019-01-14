Radio Amateurs of Canada (RAC) has announced that Gabor Horvath, VE7JH, is the recipient of the RAC Amateur of the Year Award for 2018.

“Gabor has demonstrated an intense commitment to diverse aspects of Amateur Radio, and in 2010 he was recognized as the Pacific Northwest VHFer of the Year for consistently promoting and encouraging VHF/UHF/microwave activity in the Pacific Northwest,” RAC President Glenn MacDonell, VE3XRA, said in the January/February 2019 issue of The Canadian Amateur. “He was the only Canadian to compete in the 14th IARU High Speed Telegraphy World Championship in 2017 and was one of only four Canadians competing in the 2018 World Radiosport Team Championship in 2018. In addition, he was a key volunteer in developing the RAC Canada 150 Award in 2017,” MacDonell added.

Horvath became a radio amateur (HA2KMR) as an elementary school student in his native Hungary. Only six radio amateurs have received the award since 2010.

More information about the RAC Amateur of the Year Award is on the RAC website. — Glenn MacDonell, VE3XRA, RAC President