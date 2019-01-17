AMSAT’s 50th anniversary will be celebrated with AMSAT-DL (Germany) special event call sign DL50AMSAT. The station will be on the air from Saxony on the Czech Republic border via satellites only, and will debut during the IG Hamspirit Satellite Weekend, January 18 – 20. Also planned in conjunction with the weekend are antenna building and practical testing. Track the event on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #satelliteweekend. — Thanks to AMSAT-DL