Now a Category 1 storm, Hurricane Nate is continuing to move rapidly over the central Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported early today. The Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) is closely monitoring and has announced plans for a possible net activation later today on 14.265 MHz (and/or 7.268 MHz). The net now is at Alert Level 3, standby mode.

As of 0900 UTC, Hurricane Nate was some 345 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, with maximum sustained winds of 80 MPH. The hurricane is moving north-northwest at a brisk 22 MPH.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Grand Isle Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border, and for metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. The NHC said hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area within the next 24 hours and urged that “preparations to protect life and property be rushed to completion.”

In addition to high winds, storm surge and heavy rainfall are likely to accompany Hurricane Nate.