Two US astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut are ready for their journey to the International Space Station (ISS), which will begin on Wednesday, March 21. At the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, astronauts Drew Feustel and Ricky Arnold, KE5DAU, and cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev are set to launch in the Soyuz MS-08 spacecraft at 17:44 UTC.

After a 2-day flight, the new crew members will dock at the ISS on March 25. Hatches between the Soyuz and the station will open about 2 hours later, and the new residents will be greeted as part of the Expedition 55 crew by station commander Anton Shkaplerov and crew — Scott Tingle, KG5NZA, and Norishige Kanai. During his time in space, Arnold, a former educator, will wrap up NASA’s Year of Education on Station, an initiative to engage students and educators in human spaceflight and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers.