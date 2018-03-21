“Radio Scouting — The Adventure of Youth Amateur Radio” is the theme for the 43rd edition of the international Amateur Radio exhibition, HAM RADIO, in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

“In past years, we have presented exhibits that have shown all of the different settings where radio is used,” said the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club’s (DARC) Stephanie Heine, DO7PR. “This year, we have invited Scouts who are active on the airwaves.” Visitors will be able to learn more about radio Scouting at an exhibition and at a booth at the Friedrichshafen Fairgrounds (Die Messe). “In addition, a huge yurt tent and a pioneering tower will be put up on the West Open Air Grounds,” Heine said.

After taking place in late June for many years, Europe’s largest Amateur Radio gathering has more recently become a bit of a moving target. This year’s show will shift to June 1 – 3, in conjunction with the 69th Lake Constance Convention — both organized by the DARC — and the separate, but concurrent, Maker Faire. HAM RADIO once again will host a Software-Defined Radio Academy (SDRA) conference and HamCamp on Lake Constance, for younger visitors and youth groups.

In 2017, when the events were held in mid-July, the attendance for both events was more than 17,100. This year’s event features some 180 exhibitors from 30 countries.

President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will head ARRL’s contingent to HAM RADIO 2018, which will also include ARRL International Affairs Vice President Jay Bellows, K0QB; Marketing Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R; Field Services and Radiosport Manager Norm Fusaro, W3IZ, and Radiosport Administrative Manager Sabrina Jackson.

On hand for the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) will be IARU President Tim Ellam, VE6SH/G4HUA; Vice President Ole Garpestad, LA2RR, and Technical Representative Dale Hughes, VK1DSH. An informal international meeting of IARU member-society representatives is set for June 1. Germany also will host World Radiosport Team Championship 2018 (WRTC 2018) July 12 – 16.

For those who have never been, HAM RADIO 2017 is the focus of an independent video featuring interviews with radio amateurs from many countries. Although the video starts out with German speakers, it contains plenty of English, and a few other languages as well. — Thanks to HAM RADIO; Thomas Wrede, DF2OO, and Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R