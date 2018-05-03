After taking place in late June for many years, Germany’s Ham Radio 2018 exhibition — Europe’s largest Amateur Radio gathering — has become a bit of a moving target. This year’s show will shift to June 1 – 3, in conjunction with the 69th Lake Constance Convention — both organized by the Deutscher Amateur Radio Club — and the separate Maker Faire. The Messe Friedrichshafen convention center will be the venue for all three.

In 2017, when the events were held in mid-July, the combined visitors for Ham Radio and the Maker Faire amounted to more than 17,100 people.

President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will head ARRL’s contingent to Ham Radio 2018, which will also include ARRL International Affairs Vice President Jay Bellows, K0QB; Marketing Manager Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R; Field Services and Radiosport Manager Norm Fusaro, W3IZ, and Radiosport Administrative Manager Sabrina Jackson.

On hand for the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) will be IARU President Tim Ellam, VE6SH/G4HUA; Vice President Ole Garpestad, LA2RR, and Technical Representative Dale Hughes, VK1DSH. An informal international meeting of IARU Member-Society representatives is set for June 1.

Germany also will host World Radiosport Team Championship 2018 (WRTC 2018) July 12 – 16. — Thanks to Ham Radio; Thomas Wrede, DF2OO, and Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R