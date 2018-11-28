Satellites with Amateur Radio payloads are set to launch from India on November 29 at approximately 0400 UTC. Among the satellites is the Reaktor Hello World (RHW) CubeSat, OH2RHW, carrying a packet radio digipeater. Following launch, the 437.775 MHz beacon transmitter will start transmitting CW at around 1100 UTC. The RHW CubeSat is aimed at “demonstrating the Hello World platform for future Earth orbit and deep-space missions.” It’s said to carry the first-ever miniature infrared hyperspectral imager.

The other satellites with downlink-only Amateur Radio payloads, all CubeSats, are 3CAT1, FacSat-1, and InnoSat-2. More than 30 foreign satellites, including nano- and mini-satellites, will be launched along with the main payload. Out of the 30 commercial satellites, 23 are from the US.