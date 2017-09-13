Due to this busy hurricane season, ARRL’s inventory of Ham Aid kits has been severely depleted. ARRL’s Ham Aid program loans Amateur Radio equipment kits to established ARES and partner agencies during disaster response, in order to establish Amateur Radio communications support.

ARRL has been supplying Ham Aid kits for the Hurricane Irma emergency response efforts in Florida and the US Virgin Islands. Thanks to Tim Duffy, K3LR, of DX Engineering, for quickly processing ARRL’s purchase of six HF transceivers, which enabled Ham Aid to respond within 24 hours to an equipment request from the US Virgin Islands. ARRL used FEMA resources for shipping, and the gear is on its way via contracted courier to San Juan, Puerto Rico, where it will be staged for deployment.

More Ham Aid equipment is needed for future requests. Please help ARRL in this effort by contributing to the Ham Aid Fund, which is used to purchase new equipment as well as to refurbish/repair previously deployed equipment. Your contributions to Ham Aid are 100% tax deductible. To make a donation online, go to https://www.arrl.org/arrl-donation-form and select “Ham Aid” from the ARRL donation form. To donate by mail, follow the instructions on the web page, noting “Ham Aid” on the memo line of your check.