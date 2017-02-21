A new scholarship has been endowed, honoring the memory of Homer V. Thompson, W4CWV, and Annette P. Thompson, W4LKM, the ARRL Foundation has announced. The scholarship will be funded through an initial $50,000 gift from an anonymous donor.

The Thompsons, who married in 1939, were both from eastern Polk County, Florida. Homer Thompson’s family was among the pioneers of the citrus industry in the Haines City area, while Annette Thompson’s grandfather, Ephriam Baynard, was a notable early real estate developer in Auburndale. A graduate of the University of Florida, Homer Thompson saw service during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Upon retiring from military service as a lieutenant colonel, Thompson was awarded the Legion of Merit for his service with the Army Security Agency. He was employed by the FCC for 30 years. The Thompsons also oversaw citrus grove properties they owned jointly.

Both Thompsons were avid radio amateurs. They spent their retirement years in Winter Haven, Florida. At the time Annette Thompson died in 2010, the couple had been married for 70 years; Homer Thompson died in 2013.

Applicants for this scholarship must be US citizens and Amateur Radio licensees, enrolled at an accredited 2- or 4-year college or university, and performing at a high academic level, pursuing a degree in an agriculture, business, science, math, engineering, or technology-related field.

Preference will be given to Florida residents. If no qualified Florida applicant is identified, the scholarship may be awarded to an applicant from the ARRL Southeastern Division (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands).

The scholarship award will be $1,500 annually, with the first scholarship expected to be awarded in 2018. One scholarship will be awarded each year. The ARRL Foundation shall determine award recipients.