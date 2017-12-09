Radio Miami International (WRMI) reported on its Facebook page that Hurricane Irma did extensive damage to the station’s studio/transmitter site in Okeechobee, Florida. The station is off the air entirely.

“Two antenna towers are down and many poles holding transmission lines are also down. Power went out at around 2030 UTC Sunday, and it may not be restored for days. Meanwhile, all transmitters are off the air,” WRMI reported on its Facebook page, where the station has been posting updates.

“We are off the air since Sunday night,” WRMI Manager Jeff White told ARRL. With Internet service also out, the station doesn’t even have a live stream outlet via its website.

A commercial international shortwave radio station, Radio Miami International has studios in Miami and studios and transmitters in Okeechobee. According to WRMI, the Okeechobee site is “the largest privately-owned shortwave station in the Western Hemisphere, with 14 transmitters (most of them 100,000 Watts) and 23 antennas beamed in 11 different directions around the globe.”