The IARU Region 1 Monitoring System (IARUMS) reports that two long-time broadcast intruders on 40 meters are gone. IARUMS Coordinator Wolf Hadel, DK2OM, said in the August IARUMS newsletter that Radio Hargeisa in the Republic of Somaliland on 7.120 MHz, and Radio Ethiopia on 7.140 MHz, departed the band during the last week of August.

“We did not miss them,” he commented.

IARUMS did report increasing military traffic on 7 and 14 MHz, “especially on digital modes from Russia and China.” In addition, a wideband over-the-horizon (OTH) radar in China has caused serious problems on 20 meters, while an Iranian radar on 28.860 MHz “could be heard under sporadic E conditions.” German telecommunications authorities have filed a formal complaint.

Hadel said a Russian Navy system believed to be in Moscow appeared on 7.182 MHz on F1A, a 200 Hz shift, identifying as RDL. German telecommunications authorities were notified.

Hadel also reported “childish behaviour” by hams in western and eastern Ukraine “insulting each other or playing music every day” on 7.055 MHz (LSB). Reports of amateur band intruders can be submitted via the IARU Region 1 Monitoring System Logger.