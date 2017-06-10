International Amateur Radio Union (IARU) Region 2 has pledged to donate $5,000 as well as two Ham Aid kits to the Puerto Rico-Caribbean relief effort.



The IARU is an organization consisting of over 160 national Amateur Radio societies around the world. The organization, which has been the spokesman and watchdog for the world Amateur Radio community since 1925, is divided into three Regional Organizations. IARU Region 2 represents the Americas.



Ham Aid was created in 2005 in response to the need for equipment and resources to support the Amateur Radio response to hurricanes in the US and Caribbean. ARRL has supplied Ham Aid kits for the hurricane emergency response efforts in Puerto Rico and elsewhere, where the equipment helps to support necessary communication in the disaster’s wake.

A statement on the Region 2 website said, “IARU R2 invites member societies, radio clubs and individual radio amateurs to consider supporting ARRL’s Ham Aid Fund.” To donate, go to the ARRL donation form and select “Ham Aid.” To donate by mail, print a donation form, and mail it with your check payable to ARRL, noting “Ham Aid” on the memo line of your check. Mail to ARRL, 225 Main St., Newington, CT 06111 USA.