On February 2, former ARRL CEO and current IARU Secretary David Sumner, K1ZZ, and his wife Linda, KA1ZD, paid a courtesy visit to the National Headquarters of Cuba’s Federation of Radio Amateurs of Cuba (FRC) in Havana (easy to spot, he said, because of CO2FRC’s 80-foot tower with an 8-element log periodic antenna for 14 – 30 MHz and wire antennas for the lower bands).

They were received by FRC President Pedro Rodríguez, CO2RP, and other board members, as well as members of the Havana branch and other associates. Bob Ibarra, CO2KL, served as interpreter.

Sumner praised the work of the FRC in disaster communications and congratulated the organization on its new website, FRCUBA.cu. He also commented on the consistent support of the Cuban administration for Amateur Radio in International Telecommunication Union (ITU) forums.

Before leaving, the Sumners presented the FRC with a CD version of The ARRL Antenna Book (23rd edition). — Thanks to Joel Carrazana Valdés, CO6JC