IEEE Microwave Society Recognizes Radio Amateurs
The IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S) has announced its 2019 award recipients. The list includes several radio amateurs.
- James C. Rautio, AJ3K, will receive the Microwave Career Award for a career of leadership, meritorious achievement, creativity, and outstanding contributions in the field of microwave theory and techniques.
- Wayne Shiroma, NH7PA, will receive the Distinguished Service Award, in recognition of a distinguished record of service to the MTT-S and the microwave profession.
- Amir Mortazawi, AC8YB, will receive the Distinguished Educator Award, for outstanding achievements as an educator, mentor, and role model of microwave engineers and engineering students.
- Frederick “Fritz” Raab, W1FR, will receive the Pioneer Award in recognition of pioneering contributions to the theory, development, and practical use of high-efficiency power amplifiers. Raab was coordinator of the ARRL 500 kHz experiment (WD2XSH), which was instrumental in securing the new 630-meter band.
In addition, Rick Campbell, KK7B, was elected an IEEE fellow in 2019 for his work in extending wafer probing into the millimeter-wave range. He is well known for his publications, including Experimental Methods in RF Design (with co-authors Wes Hayward, W7ZOI, and Bob Larkin, W7PUA) and his contributions to ARRL publications, including QST. Awards will be presented during the International Microwave Symposium (IMS), June 2 – 7, 2019, in Boston.
