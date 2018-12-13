The IEEE Microwave Theory and Techniques Society (MTT-S) has announced its 2019 award recipients. The list includes several radio amateurs.

James C. Rautio, AJ3K, will receive the Microwave Career Award for a career of leadership, meritorious achievement, creativity, and outstanding contributions in the field of microwave theory and techniques.

Wayne Shiroma, NH7PA, will receive the Distinguished Service Award, in recognition of a distinguished record of service to the MTT-S and the microwave profession.

Amir Mortazawi, AC8YB, will receive the Distinguished Educator Award, for outstanding achievements as an educator, mentor, and role model of microwave engineers and engineering students.

Frederick “Fritz” Raab, W1FR, will receive the Pioneer Award in recognition of pioneering contributions to the theory, development, and practical use of high-efficiency power amplifiers. Raab was coordinator of the ARRL 500 kHz experiment (WD2XSH), which was instrumental in securing the new 630-meter band.

In addition, Rick Campbell, KK7B, was elected an IEEE fellow in 2019 for his work in extending wafer probing into the millimeter-wave range. He is well known for his publications, including Experimental Methods in RF Design (with co-authors Wes Hayward, W7ZOI, and Bob Larkin, W7PUA) and his contributions to ARRL publications, including QST. Awards will be presented during the International Microwave Symposium (IMS), June 2 – 7, 2019, in Boston.