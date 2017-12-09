In Irma’s Wake, Palm Beach County ARES Cancels Meeting, Advises on Florida 211
ARRL South Florida Section Emergency Coordinator Barry Porter, KB1PA, announced that the Palm Beach County ARES meeting scheduled for September 13 has been cancelled.
“Over 50% of homes in the county are without power, shelters are still open, and roads are unsafe to drive on,” he told ARRL.
Porter also reported that the out-of-state centers that are backing up Florida 211 are starting to get a lot of calls where a poor cell connection eventually just drops out.
“Please inform people that they should text ‘Irma’ to 898-211 for information,” he requested. “We’ve got folks all across the country staffing that text platform.”
